Horizon Zero Dawn: Game Runs in 8K With Ray Tracing on a PC with RTX 3090

Horizon Zero Dawn won a PC version last year, after three years of being PS4 exclusive. And if its look and performance was already drawing attention on Sony’s console, things only improved in the version for computers, whose technology can be obtained to the maximum thanks to a much superior hardware.

And that’s what the Digital Dreams channel showed, which put the game running in 8K and with Ray Tracing enabled through modifications. All this was only possible thanks to the use of a GeForce RTX 3090 (clocked at 2100 MHz), which allowed the game to reach the highest level of performance, in addition to a Ryzen 9 3900X processor with all cores operating at 4.5 GHz and 32GB of RAM memory with 3200 MHz frequency.

You can see the result in the video, almost 10 minutes long, which shows the protagonist Aloy venturing into an ultra-realistic environment. The level of detail in visual effects such as shadow and light is noteworthy, making the game look like a new generation, even though it was released in the PlayStation 4 generation.

Continuation may have been postponed to 2022

While Horizon: Zero Dawn is now available for PS4, PS5 and PCs, its sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West, may only arrive in 2022. Although Sony hasn’t officially come out last week, many rumors have taken over the internet about an alleged postponement of the game.

Among them, a report on the Bloomberg website by journalist Jason Schreier, one of the most respected and respected in the field, stating that the game was postponed to the first quarter of 2022.

