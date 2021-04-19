Horizon Zero Dawn free for PS5 and PS4: dates

Horizon Zero Dawn: We tell you when and at what time you can download Horizon Zero Dawn completely free on PS4 and PS5. The Play at Home initiative continues with several free titles. Until April 23 (April 24 depending on the country), players will be able to get hold of titles such as Abzu, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss or Paper Beast. However, another video game will soon be added to the collection, nothing more and nothing less than Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, which includes not only the base game, but also The Frozen Wilds, its great expansion.

The title starring Aloy will be free to download for a limited time, which means that once claimed it will become part of the game library permanently. When? From April 19 on the PS Store, although due to the time difference in some countries it will be necessary to wait until April 20, as in the case of Spain. You can claim it until May 14 (May 15 at 05:00 in Spanish peninsular time).

When can it be downloaded in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 05:00 (April 20)

Spain (Canary Islands): at 04:00 (April 20)

Argentina: at 00:00 (April 20)

Bolivia: at 11:00 p.m. (April 19)

Brazil: at 00:00 (April 20)

Chile: at 11:00 p.m. (April 19)

Colombia: at 10:00 p.m. (April 19)

Costa Rica: at 9:00 p.m. (April 19)

Cuba: at 11:00 p.m. (April 19)

Ecuador: at 10:00 p.m. (April 19)

El Salvador: at 9:00 p.m. (April 19)

United States (Washington D.C.): at 11:00 p.m. (April 19)

United States (PT): at 8:00 p.m. (April 19)

Guatemala: at 9:00 p.m. (April 19)

Honduras: at 9:00 p.m. (April 19)

Mexico: at 10:00 p.m. (April 19)

Nicaragua: at 9:00 p.m. (April 19)

Panama: at 10:00 p.m. (April 19)

Paraguay: at 11:00 p.m. (April 19)

Peru: at 10:00 p.m. (April 19)

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 p.m. (April 19)

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 p.m. (April 19)

Uruguay: at 00:00 (April 20)

Venezuela: at 11:00 p.m. (April 19)