Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition to be released

It is the first PlayStation Studios title for PC, but so far it had only reached Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will also be out on GOG. After its premiere on Steam and the Epic Games Store, Guerrilla Games production will debut on the CD Projekt platform on November 24, as shown on the product page. It will be compatible with all the functionalities of GOG Galaxy 2.0.

As in the case of the Epic Games Store, the game will be published without any kind of protection system. Meanwhile, on Steam it does implement DRM. Be that as it may, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition includes the base game and its major expansion, Frozen Wilds. The adventure tells the story of Aloy, a young woman who is disowned by her tribe, so she will have to survive the many dangers in the world.

The universe of this video game is not set in the ancestral past, but takes place in a future era, where technology has merged with organic parts to create a new type of predator, giant monsters that do not hesitate to end life of the survivors. In a way, society has returned to its tribal origins.

Next up, Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games is a studio that has worked for years on the Killzone saga, a record that they completely changed when they published Horizon Zero Dawn. It is precisely this open world title that has given her international success. Several years after its arrival on PlayStation 4, the Dutch are already immersed in the development of its sequel, which will go on sale in 2021.

Horizon: Forbidden West was originally announced as a PS5 exclusive, but it was later confirmed that it would also be released on the current generation of consoles. At the moment, nothing has been said about a hypothetical PC version. Sony already announced that this maneuver had been an experiment, so there are no more titles announced for the platform.



