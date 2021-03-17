Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and 9 more Games

PlayStation Reveals The Next 10 Free Games It Will Offer During The Play at Home Promotion For PS4; compatible with PS5. Horizon Zero Dawn stands out.

PlayStation profiles upcoming games for its Play at Home initiative. The company will offer 10 free games for PS4 between March and April, among which the participation of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition stands out. Remember that they are also compatible with PS5.

Play at Home: dates and games

The promotion is intended to offer entertainment alternatives to PS4 and PS5 users in these times of pandemic. Unlike the games at no additional cost attached to PlayStation Plus, to download the ones named below you do not need to be registered in any service. Just head over to your console’s PlayStation Store and add them to your digital library for free. Once you do, they will remain in your account forever.

The company has revealed two dates for the next wave. The first will begin on March 26 at 05:00 CET and will run until April 23 at 05:00 CET. The 9 titles selected are the following:

Abzu

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss

Thumper

Paper beast

Astro Bot, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast require a PlayStation VR device to function. In the case of Rez Infinite, its use is optional, so you can enjoy it on your traditional screen.

On the other hand, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free from April 20 at 05:00 CET. This edition includes The Frozen Wilds, the expansion that takes Aloy to a new playable area in the north of the map. The limit to redeem it will be on May 15 at 05:00 CET.

This catalog of 10 free PS4 and PS5 games continues in the wake of Ratchet & Clank, the first to be offered at zero cost. In fact, Insomniac Games’ work is in the final weeks of promotion: you can request your free digital copy until April 1 at 05:00 CET.