Horizon Forbidden West will include San Francisco Park

The new Guerrilla Games video game offers new details of its mapping, a much larger environment and with more possibilities for exploration.

The Horizon Forbidden West map for PlayStation 5 will bring with it new environments and areas to explore with which to learn more about this universe started by Guerrilla Games on PS4. Now, we have learned that San Francisco and Yosemite National Park (California) will be represented on the map of this sequel, which is expected to launch in 2021.

As included in a report published in the latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine in the UK (via WCCFTech), these two environments allow us to get an idea of ​​the vicinity of the main map of the sequel. Despite the fact that other names such as Utah or Nevada had been put on the table from the community, finally this area of ​​the state of California will be chosen by the Dutch study to occupy, at least, a fundamental part of the adventure.

Because Yosemite National Park offers a multitude of options in a video game. The valley, which has an elevation of up to 4,000 meters in some areas of the Madera and Mariposa counties, has various types of vegetation, from alpine to subalpine, passing through thousands of plant species and areas with different climates (water, ice, snow …). An environment that is part of the World Heritage of Humanity (UNESCO, 1984). Guerrilla Games’ decision, therefore, is not trivial.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PS5 in 2021

In the absence of more details about Horizon Forbidden West, we can only take advantage of the official statements shared to date. Aside from being one of the most acclaimed titles from the PS5 presentation event last June, we already know that the goal is for us to be able to play it sometime in 2021.

In the absence of knowing the release date of PS5 and its price, we invite you to consult here all the games confirmed for now for it. In this report we review in detail what we currently know about the machine.



