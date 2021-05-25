Horizon Forbidden West Will Have Exclusive State of Play on Thursday (27)

Horizon Forbidden West: PlayStation announced today (25) that next Thursday (27), at 6 pm (Brasília time), a new State of Play will be held. The focus of the event will be on Horizon Forbidden West and the promise is that the game will win the 1st gameplay video.

The digital event will show an exclusive 20-minute recording of the title, with 14 minutes of content showing the gameplay that was captured directly on a PS5.

“This debut was a real team effort and we are excited to show what we are preparing. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or if you’re just getting to know this incredible world now, we want to share this incredible milestone in our history – and we can’t wait to see your favorite moments and reactions, ”he said. Mathijs de Jonge, director of Guerilla Games, in a post on PlayStation Blog.

State of Play volta na quinta-feira, 27 de maio, com uma longa prévia da jogabilidade de Horizon Forbidden West: https://t.co/KJV8RcJ8Qz pic.twitter.com/OmT3hKFIKa — PlayStation Brasil (@PlayStation_BR) May 25, 2021

Despite being promised for 2021, Horizon Forbidden West has no set release date yet. The expectation is that it will be released on State of Play at least the month in which the game will be released for PS4 and PS5.

