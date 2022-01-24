Horizon Forbidden West Will Have A Single Very “Shocking” Ending

Horizon Forbidden West: Aloy returns in a new open world adventure with new creatures, abilities and stories to discover. The release of Horizon Forbidden West is only a few weeks away and there is still much to discover. Guerrilla Games continues to reveal some keys to its video game, which will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The production, which once again bets on the open world, will also follow in the footsteps of Horizon Zero Dawn in terms of the approach to his narrative. This means that the title will only include a single ending, although from the study they anticipate that it will be “solid and impressive”.

In an interview with the Italian media Everyeye, the narrative director of the video game, Benjamin McCaw, has mentioned this issue. “The amount of time you decide to spend with certain supporting actors can have an effect, albeit minimal, on the progression of the story. Let’s be clear: Horizon Forbidden West will only have one ending, a very solid and shocking one, ”he has admitted.

However, some “shades could change” depending on the “attention” that the player has focused on certain characters. “Also, on a couple of occasions, there will be important moral decisions” that will have great “consequences”.

The Mountain Call, a game for PS VR2

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled for next February 18 on PS4 and PS5. It is not the only video game of the saga that is in development, since Guerrilla Games works in collaboration with Firesprite (a developer recently acquired by PlayStation Studios) in the development of Horizon Call of the Mountain, the first work confirmed for PS VR2 , the new virtual reality headset for PlayStation 5.

Unlike the original two installments, the upcoming Horizon universe set won’t star Aloy, though the new main character will meet her over the course of her journey. No more has been revealed about the story yet, although it has been confirmed that we will meet familiar faces… and unknown.