Horizon Forbidden West Will Feature Its Own Lego Set; Price And Details

Horizon Forbidden West: Lego and Guerrilla collaborate to create the first set dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West. The long neck is the protagonist of this construction scheduled for May. Horizon Forbidden West will feature its own Lego set. The Danish manufacturer will release a blocky version of the bell-necks for the video game on May 22. Its assembly will require placing 1222 blocks, including the figure of Aloy, the protagonist. Its price in the United States reaches 80 dollars; Its conversion to euros has not yet been confirmed.

The Guerrilla franchise is yet another video game brand to move into a Lego version. One of the latest most notorious is Sonic. On January 1, his first set went on sale for 69.99 euros. Green Hill Zone came to life in blocks alongside Eggmann and the rest of the character’s charismatic enemies. At that time it consisted of 1125 pieces.

Horizon Forbidden West, we’ve already played it!

At FreeGameTips we have already fully enjoyed the sequel to Aloy’s adventures. Horizon Forbidden West achieved a rating of 9.3 out of 10 in this house. In the analysis we pointed out that it is “one of the great games of the year”. “The sequel to the work of Guerrilla Games is more and better than the original and thus offers us a much more complex adventure than the one we lived with Aloy in 2017”, we said.

Among the highlights we pointed out the verticality of the stages and the way in which the new tools, such as the sunwing, the hook and the shieldwing, fit together. “The world that is presented on the other side of the screen offers tens of hours of fun and multiple activities to complete beyond the main quest line, well constructed and with realistic and interesting characters. With a varied, more vertical and challenging combat system -although stealth and melee are a bit lower-, its multiple customization options will make no battle the same as another. You can read the full text here.