Horizon Forbidden West Will Be Updated To Fix Visual Issues

Horizon Forbidden West: Guerrilla Games is aware of some of the issues reported by the community. Homework is top priority in the studio. Guerrilla Games will release a new patch for Horizon Forbidden West in the coming days with the aim of fixing some visual issues. The PlayStation Studios title, available since February 18 on PS5 and PS4 consoles, has been a critical success; but as usual, it has not come without minor bugs and errors that will eventually be solved.

Guerrilla Games’ own community team has informed players on Reddit of this upcoming update, which is a top priority right now in the support department offices as it is a very sensitive inconvenience to those who play the game – especially — in Performance Mode.

Horizon Forbidden West will receive patches to solve the problems that may appear

Specifically, users of Horizon Forbidden West seem annoyed by some glitches in textures, the contrast of HDR and the color gamut, apparently unbalanced. Also in the audio mix. In the Spanish version, some dialogues sound unbalanced in volume compared to the surrounding sound. Little by little everything will be resolved.

“The team is working hard to resolve these high priority issues and trying to get an update out as soon as possible,” says Guerrilla Games, while welcoming the feedback from the community. “We understand the frustrations and appreciate your patience,” they conclude.

Fortunately, these are minor issues that don’t affect quest progress or compromise player progress.