Horizon Forbidden West: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Horizon Forbidden West: We tell you everything you need to know about the launch of the new Guerrilla Games video game. Aloy is back. Horizon Forbidden West is now available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As usual for a release of these characteristics, the studio has prepared a whole series of editions, digital and physical. The Collector and the Regalla Edition stand out, the latter exclusive to GAME, although it is currently completely sold out.
The title takes its protagonist to the Forbidden West, a place full of dangers where machines threaten to wipe out humanity. In the following lines we explain everything about the various editions and prices. It should be noted that the upgrade from PS4 to PS5 is finally free.
All editions of Horizon Forbidden West
Standard edition (69.99 euros)
includes the game
Digital Deluxe Edition (89.99 euros)
includes the game
Digital soundtrack and picture book.
digital comic
Two elite Begimo Carja items
Two Elite Nora Thunder Items
Mechanical Assault Piece
Resource pack for the game
Photo mode extras
Special Edition (from 79.95 euros)
includes the game
Metallic box
mini art book
Downloadable Content: Digital Soundtrack