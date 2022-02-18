Horizon Forbidden West: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Horizon Forbidden West: We tell you everything you need to know about the launch of the new Guerrilla Games video game. Aloy is back. Horizon Forbidden West is now available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As usual for a release of these characteristics, the studio has prepared a whole series of editions, digital and physical. The Collector and the Regalla Edition stand out, the latter exclusive to GAME, although it is currently completely sold out.

The title takes its protagonist to the Forbidden West, a place full of dangers where machines threaten to wipe out humanity. In the following lines we explain everything about the various editions and prices. It should be noted that the upgrade from PS4 to PS5 is finally free.

All editions of Horizon Forbidden West

Standard edition (69.99 euros)

includes the game

Digital Deluxe Edition (89.99 euros)

includes the game

Digital soundtrack and picture book.

digital comic

Two elite Begimo Carja items

Two Elite Nora Thunder Items

Mechanical Assault Piece

Resource pack for the game

Photo mode extras

Special Edition (from 79.95 euros)

includes the game

Metallic box

mini art book

Downloadable Content: Digital Soundtrack