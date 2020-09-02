Horizon Forbidden West to Use PS5 3D Audio

The new Guerrilla Games production will go on sale in 2021 and will continue the story of Aloy, the protagonist of the first installment.

The information on the new consoles is provided in small doses. Sony and Microsoft are waiting for the right moment to offer news that they keep jealously protected. And while rumors and speculations about the possible price of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X continue, the Japanese have published a new trailer of their system; They have also collected some opinions from the developers regarding the hardware of PlayStation 5. One of those who have contributed has been Mathijs de Jonge, creative director of Horizon Forbidden West, who has praised the 3D Audio technology of the console, while has confirmed that players will be able to find the machines scattered around the stages thanks to the sound.

“Now, with the sound engine with 3D Tempest audio technology of the PS5 console”, Jonge begins in the publication of the official PlayStation blog, “we will be able to reproduce sounds so that players have the possibility to locate the machines that They surround them more easily, which is great in situations where you find yourself surrounded or just want to sneak up on the machines. “



