Horizon Forbidden West: They Compare Their Graphics With Those Of The First Installment

Horizon Forbidden West: It has been 5 years since the release of Horizon Zero Dawn, the popular PS4 game, and its sequel. Find out how much the graphics have improved. Horizon Forbidden West has barely been on the market for 24 hours. The long-awaited sequel to Aloy’s adventure for PS5 and PS4 is already a reality and, how could it be otherwise, comparisons with its predecessor are already beginning to emerge. On this occasion, it has been El Analista de Bits who has decided to compare the graphic section of both titles. Despite the fact that the 2017 game already had a very important visual bill, for obvious reasons we find a far superior sequel in this regard. Then we leave you the complete video, in which you can easily appreciate the differences between the two.

A long-awaited sequel

Almost 5 years after the premiere of Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy’s return has been quite an event for PS5 and PS4 users. Something that is not surprising, if we take into account that the sales data of the original title was recently updated, confirming its more than 20 million copies sold. In our analysis of this second part (9.3 out of 10), we say that “Horizon Forbidden West is presented as one of the great games of the year. The sequel to the work of Guerrilla Games is more and better than the original and thus offers us a much more complex adventure than the one we experienced with Aloy in 2017”. You can read the full article at the following link.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS5 and PS4. The title, which has been one of the most anticipated releases in recent months, arrived in stores yesterday. Below we offer several links of interest.