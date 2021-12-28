Horizon Forbidden West Teaches Spectacular Combat With The Robotic Snake

Horizon Forbidden West: Guerrilla Games shares a video of what the battle will be like with Slitherfang, one of the final bosses that Aloy will face in Horizon Forbbiden West. Slitherfang (something like “sliding fang”). That is the name of the fearsome robotic snake that we have seen in the latest Horizon Forbbiden West trailers and that, now, thanks to an article by Game Informer, we can already know in depth. The game’s developer, Guerrilla Games, has shared through this publication a new video of this powerful enemy who is defined as “one of the most impressive new machines in the entire game.”

Their attacks and weak points

This robotic snake is a mix of rattlesnake and cobra and will be one of the fearsome final bosses that Aloy will have to face during the adventure. And yes, he is as deadly as the looks of him suggest. First, Slitherfang can fire blasts of pressurized acid that spawn in the tank located at the base of his throat. A tank that, as you may have guessed, we will have to neutralize as soon as possible with our arrows.

But acid is not the only weapon he has, who also shoots electric rays through his tail, always preceded by that characteristic rattle noise typical of rattlesnakes. Now, if he manages to separate the tail from the rest of the body, Aloy can use it as a weapon and give Slitherfang to taste his own medicine. You may think that then the battle is already won, but far from it. The boss will then pull sonic pulses that come out of his neck and deafen our protagonist, which slows down her movements and prevents her from attacking for a few seconds, leaving her totally exposed.

As if that were not enough, to all this we should add the biting of its fangs, the blows of its tail and the agility of our rival. The snake will not stop moving around the stage, coiling here and there in search of an advantageous position from which to jump on us. Its speed and adaptability will mean that we cannot hide and that we must be in continuous movement. It is a matter of being patient, of gradually disabling her attacks from a distance and using firearms, ice and plasma and then knocking her down and giving her the final blow.