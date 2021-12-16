Horizon Forbidden West Shows Off Its New Robotic Beasts In Incredible Trailer

Horizon Forbidden West: The new video game from Guerrilla Games shares a new video dedicated to some of the new mechanical monsters that Aloy will face. Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated new video game from Guerrilla Games and a direct sequel to the first Horizon Zero Dawn, shares a fresh look at its savage world through a new trailer dedicated to some of the new robotic beasts Aloy will face. This is how PlayStation has shared it through its official blog, publishing a couple of new images and the aforementioned trailer entitled Machines of the Forbidden West that you can see heading this news.

New machines: Rodador, Alasol and Reptívora

Thus, this new look shows us the new machines that we can find in the Forbidden West of Aloy’s new adventure. They are the Rodador, the Sunwing and the Reptivore, each one more colossal and imposing. Guerrilla delves into the tough Roller, the graceful Sunwing, the Acid-Spitting Reptivore, and more. Some safeguard the natural order, while others are only designed to kill. And what is worse: the power to control them has fallen into the wrong hands … ”, explains Ben McCaw, narrative director of Guerrilla Games.

And it seems that many of these wild beasts have no other function than to take care of the natural environment, although many others will demonstrate a determined thirst for blood at the slightest hint of threat. In this sense, the Reptivore, a kind of large snake that moves at high speeds through the sand and is capable of reaching high areas with unusual ease, is uncovered as one of the most dangerous machines … of which for the moment we know.

And it is that those in charge assure that this is only the beginning and that we will have to wait to enjoy the final version of Horizon Forbidden West to discover all its secrets, all from next February 18, 2022.