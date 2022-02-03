Horizon Forbidden West Reviews The Settlements In A New Trailer

Horizon Forbidden West: The second installment of the video game starring Aloy will invite us to travel to the Forbidden West, a place of danger and hope. The month of February has arrived and Horizon Forbidden West is just around the corner. The sequel to the game developed by Guerrilla Games takes up the story of Aloy, which continues his adventure in this post-apocalyptic world full of dangers. PlayStation has taken advantage of the proximity of the launch to publish a new official gameplay trailer (Challenges), which you can see just above these lines.

The video shows certain peculiarities of the settlement of the Forbidden West, as well as different activities such as horse racing or the combat arena. Another of the main elements of the trailer are the improvements of the aforementioned settlements, among which are changes to Aloy’s equipment, new weapons and accessories for the bow.

Direct sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn

Half a year after the events narrated in Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy will embark on a journey to the Forbidden West. His objective is to investigate a strange plague, although on his way he will meet tribes that he has not interacted with before. As he could not be otherwise, he will have to raise weapons and fight, not only against machines, but also against humans. There will be no shortage of familiar faces, allies that will help save the Earth from the worst threats.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available from February 18 on both PS4 and PS5. It will do so through various digital editions and in physical format (Standard, Deluxe Digital, Special, Collector and Regalla).

On the other hand, Guerrilla Games collaborates with Firesprite in the development of another installment of the saga, this time destined for virtual reality. Horizon Call of the Mountain is the first confirmed video game for PlayStation VR2, a hardware of which we already know some of its main characteristics, despite the fact that it has not been shown as such. No release window has been shared either.