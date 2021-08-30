Horizon: Forbidden West Releases Aloy Cosplay Guide

Horizon: Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games this week released two new cosplay guides for Horizon fans to become Aloy. One of the guides focuses on the iconic costumes of the warrior Nora, while the other offers details of the new clothes worn by the protagonist in Horizon 2: Forbidden West.

Cosplay has been a hobby that has been around for decades, but it seems that only recently has the western gaming market noticed the free marketing it receives from fans promoting their games. As a result, cosplay guides started to become more and more common, and PlayStation has an entire website dedicated to the Horizon community, where fans show not only their cosplays, but also their art and captures in the game’s photography mode.

It is on this official website that the cosplay guides are available for download, in PDF format.

They are very detailed presentations and full of images, so even those who don’t want to dress up as Aloy, but are quite excited about the game, may end up getting interested. You can really see the new outfit and accessories the protagonist will wear in the Utaru Harvester outfit – which is the official name of the outfit we see Aloy wearing in the Forbidden West gameplay trailers.

Horizon 2: Forbidden West has been delayed and will be released in February 2022 on PS4 and PS5. The first game recently received a patch to run at 60fps on PS5.