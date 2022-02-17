Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition: Price, Content And Where To Pre-Order

Horizon Forbidden West: We tell you everything you need to know to do with the Regalla edition of Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 and PS4, exclusive to GAME Spain establishments. Horizon Forbidden West will hit the market this February 18 exclusively for PS5 and PS4 systems. Aloy’s new adventure will debut alongside several special editions dedicated to the most enthusiastic fans. One of them is the Regalla edition, the most expensive and with the most content among the four launched. We tell you everything you need to know.

What does the Regalla Edition of Horizon Forbidden West include?

Complete game compatible with PS5 and PS4

Metallic box

mini art book

Thermamut Regalia Figurine

Aloy figure

Map

two cards

machine parts

digital soundtrack

digital comic

in-game items