Horizon Forbidden West, Presentation Event With Michelle Jenner And Nathy Peluso

Horizon Forbidden West will celebrate this February 17 its presentation event with exceptional guests, Michelle Jenner and Nathy Peluso. Horizon Forbidden West will be surrounded by great stars during its presentation event in our country. Michelle Jenner and Nathy Peluso are the guests at the gala that will begin today, February 17, at 8:00 p.m. (CET) through the official PlayStation Spain channels on YouTube and Twitch.

During the broadcast we can expect several surprises around the Guerrilla title. Along with Jenner and Peluso will be the content creators Alba Horcajuelo and Pandaria, who will lead the presentation. Other artists, celebrities and content creators will be added while we know the result of the cosplay contest.

You can follow the event live on the following YouTube link from 20:00 (CET). If you prefer to do it on Twitch, click on this other one.

Horizon Forbidden West is here

Aloy’s new adventure will debut exclusively for PS5 and PS4 consoles on February 18. At FreeGameTips we published our analysis of Horizon Forbidden West on the 14th. The new installment of the saga arrives firm as “one of the great games of the year”.

“The sequel to the work of Guerrilla Games is more and better than the original and thus offers us a much more complex adventure than the one we lived with Aloy in 2017”, we said. We highlighted the use of the new tools, such as the grappling hook, sunwing, and shieldwing. “The world that is presented on the other side of the screen offers tens of hours of fun and multiple activities to complete beyond the main quest line, well constructed and with realistic and interesting characters. With a varied, more vertical and challenging combat system -although stealth and melee are a bit lower-, its multiple customization options will make no battle the same as another.