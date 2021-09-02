Horizon Forbidden West: Only More Expensive Versions Will Be Upgraded To PS5

Horizon Forbidden West: PlayStation released, this Thursday (02), details about the different versions of Horizon Forbidden West. One of the most striking information is that only the more expensive versions will give a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5.

The cheaper version that will give access to the game also on the new generation console, which is the Deluxe Digital Edition, is now R$ 399.50 on the Brazilian PlayStation Store. In addition to the game for both generations, the product comes with a soundtrack, picture book, digital comic book, photography mode specials, in-game resource pack and items.

The Collector’s Edition, which has no price in Brazil yet, is starting at US$ 199.99. In addition to in-game items, steelbook and art supplies, the version comes with statues of Aloy and the robot Tremortusk, which appears in the title’s gameplay video.

The most expensive version that will give free upgrade to the PS5 is the Regalla Edition. Costing a trifle of US$ 259.99 (approximately R$ 1.3 thousand), the edition comes with practically everything from the other versions, plus a game map, art cards, a replica of the Focus and a support, replicas of pieces of robots and statues of Aloy and Tremortusk with Tenakht soldiers.

Pre-sales of all these versions are already open on the PS Store and on the company’s online store.