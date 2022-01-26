Horizon Forbidden West Includes A Tactical Board Minigame

Horizon Forbidden West: The title starring Aloy will be available from February 18 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Some international media have had the opportunity to travel to Guerrilla Games to see first-hand Horizon Forbidden West, the long-awaited open-world video game that will continue Aloy’s story in a post-apocalyptic world of the future. Through IGN’s impressions it has been revealed that the studio has added a board game as a minigame, an option that other titles have already opted for in the past, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Machine Strike is a tactical minigame in which players battle against their rivals on a board made up of different terrains. The pieces are carved machines that symbolize the creatures that roam the world. The objective, how could it be otherwise, is to defeat the opponent’s machines. According to IGN, each of them has different health, attack, and movement stats. Additionally, terrain can be a strength or a weakness depending on the piece. Although the journalist has only played the tutorials, he drops that there are many pieces and strategies to take into account.

Deeper side quests

One of the problems with open world video games is that they often fall into repetition. From Guerrilla Games they are aware that secondary missions cannot be perceived as filler and must “be worth it”. This was commented by Ben McCaw, narrative director of this production, in statements to this media outlet. In his words, all the content is “interwoven into the story” and contributes to the process of construction and evolution of the protagonist. Aloy continues to try to fit in with her in the human race, as she was ostracized from her throughout her childhood.

Horizon Forbidden West will go on sale on February 18 on PS4 and PS5.