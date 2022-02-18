Horizon Forbidden West: How To Complete The Sea Of Sand

Horizon Forbidden West: We tell you how you can 100% complete the story mission The Sand Sea as part of this complete Horizon Forbidden West guide. After completing the previous mission we have to go for the next GAIA sub-function: POSEIDON. We remind you that you can follow another order from the one indicated in this guide, although logically and due to the level required to face them, the one proposed is the most appropriate order. We tell you about it as part of this complete guide.

The sea of ​​sand

To begin with, with the mission active, we go to the desert and once there we have to approach the oriental-style building with a multi-roof pagoda that drops water and enter it. After talking to the Oseram inside, we will have to go to kill some nearby machines to collect their pieces. Back in Dunahueca we dive until we pick up a capsule and with all the materials we build the diving mask, which we can wear for the first time.

Once down, we go to where the big machine is and then to the red dot that shines behind us to activate it (if it doesn’t let us, we go back to the enemy machine until Aloy talks about it). Now we must go to activate a couple of valves before activating the device marked in red. There is no mystery, we just swim towards them and climb the nearby ladders to get there.