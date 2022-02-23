Horizon Forbidden West: How To Complete The “First To Fly” Errand And Rewards

Horizon Forbidden West: We help you to 100% complete the mission “The first to fly”, which will reward us with the legendary armor of Tenakth Sky Climber. In addition to secondary missions in Horizon Forbidden West, we will also find various minor errands to complete. The one that concerns us in this post is especially interesting, since we will get one of the best armors in the game as a reward. For this reason, below and as part of this complete guide, we will tell you step by step how to find and overcome this task 100% in addition to all the details you need to know about it.

How to complete First To Fly

The first thing we have to do to be able to unlock this message is to have advanced enough in the main story to overcome the mission of The wings of the ten. Thanks to this we will already have access to the Sunwing and we will be able to fly, something necessary to complete this mission and in fact related to a trophy based on completing two missions with flying mounts. We head to the Bulwark and speak with two SkyClan members who are near the armor stand of the place, in the upper part of the settlement.

They will tell us about a fellow soldier of theirs who ended up crashing against the top of a mountain and her armor was left behind. What we must do is fly with our Alasol to the point indicated above the mountain. Once there, a search area will open and we will have to find 4 pieces of armor. Three of them are lying on the ground, in the snow, as shown on this map.