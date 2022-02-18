Horizon Forbidden West: How To Complete The Eye Of The Earth And The Rift In The Sky

Horizon Forbidden West: We tell you how you can 100% complete the missions The Eye of the Earth and The Rift in the Sky with this complete Horizon Forbidden West guide. After finishing the previous mission and before leaving the Cauldron, it will be activated automatically. Soon the emergency lights will go off and we will have to continue without electricity in the place. We must accompany Aloy alone through the elevator shaft and in the room with the central cables, advance through the left room, where we use the other hook to unlock the door in front of us. Once on the other side we climb the wall in front and go outside, where we can climb the mountain, plan and open some rocks to re-enter a conduit and reach the control room where MINERVA is located. We tell you about it as part of this complete guide.

The eye of the earth

Once we access the system we can talk to Gaia and explore the facilities (we find a laboratory in which to fix the process of sabotaging machines) while her matrix is ​​completed. When she tells us that we can go back to talk to her, we do it to catch up and know what to do next.

The crack in the sky

After talking at length with Gaia we can start to recover the parts of her throughout the territory of the Far West. In our case we decided to go in order from easiest to most difficult and therefore start with Ether (level 17 recommended). To start we have to cross the West gate and reach Tenakth territory. Once at the indicated point we talk to Dekka and take a walk around the area listening to the old recordings before talking to the local chief. In order for him to let us pass into the chamber, we must help him in combat against his opponents, but first travel north to convince SkyClan to participate in the battle. On the way, Dekka will give us the Precise Breaker Bow.