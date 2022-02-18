Horizon Forbidden West: How To Complete Singularity

Horizon Forbidden West: We tell you how you can 100% complete the final mission of the Singularity story as part of this complete Horizon Forbidden West guide. Once we have everything ready, we return to the base and talk to all our allies to prepare for the final battle. When we have everything ready, and after having left important secondary missions tied, the equipment ready and others, we can go to the indicated point on the coast and rest at the bonfire so that friends and companions come to be ready for the great battle. what is coming right now. We tell you about it as part of this complete guide.

Singularity

When we have control we have to kill a couple of specters, a task that is made easier by using acid and the demolition cannon that rests on the central rock of the place. After that, we continue moving forward and finishing off the machines that we find in our path (optionally) until we see a scene and thus have to face Erik directly. He is a tough opponent, but he is no longer invincible. To end his life we ​​recommend using explosive traps (we can place them under his feet when he levitates), fire arrows, explosive bolts and above all dodge his attacks as much as possible while we heal.

Once defeated we have to continue climbing to the top of the tower. We use the elevator and when it gets stuck we continue on foot, making use of the hook when necessary and activating the spotlight to highlight the possible climbing areas. After climbing to the top we will see a scene and now we have to face the final boss: Tilda and her ghost. It’s a tough battle, but nothing Aloy can’t fight against. Some tips we can give you are to attack with elemental arrows, place traps around the area so that he activates them when he moves, dodge his most powerful moves well and stay with this strategy until he falls completely.