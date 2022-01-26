Horizon Forbidden West, How Long Is The Main Story?

Horizon Forbidden West: The game increases its length depending on whether the player decides to just do the story or focus on side quests and challenges. More is better? This debate is often heard in the video game industry, but after Techland announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will last hundreds of hours, the response on social networks was not as expected and they had to rectify it. Horizon Forbidden West is also an open world, although its director Mathijs de Jonge has reassured users in statements to GamePro. According to his words, it will be necessary to invest a similar time to the one we spent in the previous installment to complete the main story.

How long to beat offers some clues about what we can expect depending on how complete we are:

Main story: 22 hours and 50 minutes

Main story and extras: 45 hours and 21 minutes

Completists: 61 hours and 20 minutes

More time for completionists

Mathijs de Jonge does clarify that those who are completers and want to get everything 100% will take a little longer to close the adventure, although he has not shared a specific figure. Guerrilla Games has recently highlighted that their intention is for all activities in the world to feel cohesive and rooted in Aloy’s story. They promise that the characters from these quests will reappear throughout the game and connect with the heroine in one way or another.

They have also confirmed a mini board game in which players will use pieces shaped like robotic monsters. Thus, each of them will have their specific characteristics, attributes such as health and weaknesses and strengths that will vary depending on the terrain. The strategy in that sense will be crucial.

Horizon Forbidden West is due out on February 18 on PS4 and PS5. The argument will put us back in the shoes of Aloy, the girl who began her journey as an outcast and who ended up becoming the savior.