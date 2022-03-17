Horizon: Forbidden West Has Easter Egg From God of War

Horizon: Forbidden West, In the game development process, it is common for developers to hide references to various projects in their most recent titles. And in the case of Guerrilla Games, things wouldn’t be different with Horizon: Forbidden West and another big name from Sony, God of War.

The news in question was disclosed in a message published on the official Twitter profile of Santa Monica Studios, responsible for the most recent title starring Kratos. As you can see in the image, somewhere in the vast universe explored by Aloy it is possible to find the cabin that served as the home of the God of War and Atreus in the duo’s latest adventure.

Take a look at it below and try to visualize the possible areas she could find herself in in the latest title in the Horizon franchise:

It’s worth mentioning that these aren’t the only God of War references hidden in Horizon: Forbidden West. During the walks, more attentive eyes will be able to see Kratos’ ax stuck in a tree, and also find War Totems referring to characters from the Santa Monica franchise. Upon finding all three, simply return to a Tenakth camp and speak to the paint NPC to unlock the bald bearded face paint.

