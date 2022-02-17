Horizon: Forbidden West Has A Gyro Scope Option

Horizon: Forbidden West: There are less than 24 hours left for the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West, and some players who have already had contact with the game began to disclose news present in it. One of these, for example, is the possibility of using the gyroscope to use a different aiming system for the protagonist Aloy.

According to information that is running on the network, this mode is not visible right away in the game, requiring the player to access the settings to enable the Motion Aiming option in the resources intended for the control.

In case you’re curious, you can watch a video below showing a little bit of how this system works:

I wish you all a happy #HorizonForbiddenWest launch day tomorrow! A quick PSA before you start playing: There's an awesome new gyro aiming option buried deep in the setting menu.

It makes aiming SO MUCH EASIER. Please give it a try. It really changed the way I play the game. pic.twitter.com/1VVoHMjjaD — hypedomi (@hype_domek) February 16, 2022

It is worth mentioning that such functionality was not present in the first game, which may represent an advance for the battles that we will have the opportunity to fight in this sequel.

Horizon: Forbidden West will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this Friday (18), and you can now check out Voxel’s analysis by clicking here and even the ratings given to the game by various international media outlets.