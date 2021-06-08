Horizon: Forbidden West Had No Limitations With Cross-Gen

Horizon: Forbidden West is yet another game to join the list of cross-gen titles (that is, those that will come out to both the current and past generations of a console). Although many believe that this could limit production in some way, at least in this case it didn’t.

Speaking to the Hardware Zone website, Mathijs de Jonge, director of the new game in the series, said that the transition of generations was not a thorn in the side for the production team, in addition to stressing that the team made an effort to deliver the best so much on the PlayStation 5 as well as on PlayStation 4.

“I don’t think cross-gen development was limiting in any way. When we started with the concept of this game, we had a lot of great ideas that were built into it – to the point where we didn’t really find any hardware limitations or anything like that, we just wanted a really cool design and unique player experience,” commented from Jonge.

In the chat, the director also commented that the biggest difference players will notice is in the graphics, which ended up ensuring more details in aspects such as the face of the protagonist Aloy, for example, in the PlayStation 5 edition (besides, of course , using DualSense and other features).

Remember, Horizon: Forbidden West doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it should arrive sometime later this year for PS4 and PS5.