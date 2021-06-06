Horizon: Forbidden West: Guerrilla Spent “Huge Time” Developing Water

Horizon: Forbidden West: Mathijs de Jonge, director of Horizon: Forbidden West, emphasizes the presence of water not only visually, but also certain playable mechanics. The recent State of Play dedicated to Horizon: Forbidden West allowed us to take a new look at this second adventure for Aloy in this post-apocalyptic universe, which as we could see, is surrounded by water on all sides. Despite being launched also on PS4, Guerrilla Games has put all the meat on the grill so that the game looks as the owners of a PS5 expect, and a good example of this is in, precisely, the liquid element, for whose creation they have spent “an enormous amount of time.”

The water, visual and playable protagonist

This has been assured in an interview by Mathijs de Jonge, director of the game, who even talks about years working on this technology. “Our engineers have spent an enormous amount of time developing the water and wave techniques,” explains de Jonge. “They have probably spent years doing it,” he concludes, speaking of news that will surely satisfy the players, since we are talking about a world where the sea level has risen considerably.

Horizon Forbidden West

“Many places are now flooded,” continues the Dutchman. “So now we have these submerged cities that you can visit. There are also, although I don’t want to go into much detail about this, specific scenarios, with missions and activities, where you can go diving and discover certain secrets or help people ”.

De Jonge also says that, despite the fact that the game also appears on the console of the past generation, the PS5 version will have characteristics impossible to see on PS4, being precisely water, one of them. “The rendering technique for the underwater scenes is special for the PS5, it has extra details, and different systems, and the wave technique will be better on this new hardware,” he explains.

Horizon: Forbidden West will arrive in the second half of this year on PS4 and PS5, at a date yet to be specified.