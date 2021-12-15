Horizon Forbidden West: Guerrilla Reveals First Images On PS4

Horizon Forbidden West shares the first images of the PS4 version. Guerrilla’s new work will also arrive on PS5 on February 18, 2022. Horizon Forbidden West reveals the first images of the version for PlayStation 4. Aloy’s new adventure has already shared with fans what graphic quality they can expect from the past generation. In a brief tweet, those responsible for it point to the graphic muscle that it will show among those who have not yet been able to make the leap to PS5.

“We have shown a lot of Horizon Forbidden West material on PS5, but the game looks – and plays – great on PlayStation 4,” they point out from Guerrilla. If you enlarge the images you can see the sacrifices he has received compared to the new generation version. Resolution, reflections and effects are the main elements that suffer.

How has the open world improved in Horizon Forbidden West?

Those responsible for it have influenced the open world improvements as one of the pillars that consolidate the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. Espen Sogn, world designer at Guerrilla, explained that “everything has a purpose” within Forbidden West. “When you travel the Forbidden West, nothing can be out of place. The Guerrilla Living Worlds team works on those aspects that make the game world full of authenticity and life: the tribes, the settlements and their inhabitants, ”he said.

One of the first destinations Aloy will travel to is Cadena Chirriante, one of the Oseram posts on the border. “It is full of natural resources and opportunities for adventure and danger. Those who stay there do so for various reasons: to escape the problems of the Conquest, to earn some quick shards, to fulfill their dreams or for the mere thrill of exploring. This busy stall includes a bar where Aloy can meet new and interesting characters, ”he concluded.

He recalls that Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to launch on PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022.