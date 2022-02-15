Horizon Forbidden West: Graphic And Performance Comparison Between PS5, PS4 Pro And PS4

Horizon Forbidden West: The YouTube channel El Analista de Bits shares its comparison with the new Guerrilla Games video game on the three PlayStation models. Horizon Forbidden West is practically here; so much so, that the new video game from Guerrilla Games and PlayStation Studios will be released on both PS5 and PS4 next Friday, February 18, 2022. And after the publication of our analysis of the PlayStation 5 version, comes a graphic comparison and performance of the specialized YouTube channel El Analista de Bits between the three hardware versions capable of executing Aloy’s new adventure, that is, PS5, PS4 Pro and PS4, yielding some of the most interesting data.

From 4K at 30fps to 1800p at 60fps on PlayStation 5

Thus, and after the scant material from Horizon Forbidden West in its versions for PS4 and PS4 Pro, comes this graphic and performance comparison that aims to clear up all doubts about the most advanced version of PS5. To begin with, the title offers the following resolutions and frame rates per second depending on the version, with two display modes for PlayStation 5:

PS5: 4K at 30fps or 1800p at 60fps

PS4 Pro: 1800p at 30fps

PS4: 1080p at 30fps

Thus, and in relation to the hardware of each PlayStation model, it can be seen how both the resolution and the frame rate per second decrease from more to less raw power. As a curiosity, in the two PS4 models the game occupies a space of 90.55 GB, while in PS5 it needs a total of 98.34 GB.

Among the benefits of the PS5 version we find more sharpness and greater antialiasing in 4K mode compared to 1800p mode. In all cases, a denser vegetation and a greater interaction of Aloy with it can be seen. In addition, better textures and much more colorful particle effects are appreciated, although ray tracing is not offered in any case. All of this on PS5 versus PS4 Pro and PS4.

The rate of frames per second is practically unchanged in all versions, although on PS5 better effects in water or shadows are also appreciated. At the load level, Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 takes just 13 seconds to load the open world, while on PS4 the waiting minute is slightly exceeded. Even so, and despite the technical muscle of PS5, the Horizon Forbidden West gaming experience is totally viable on both PS4 models, according to the comparison.