Horizon Forbidden West Gets A New Cinematic Trailer

Horizon Forbidden West: Sony and Guerrilla Games today released a never-before-seen cinematic trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, the new game in the PlayStation series.

The video shows Aloy exploring different locations and fighting enemies in the Forbidden West, the region to be explored in the adventure that comes exclusively to PlayStation consoles.

“In this brand new trailer, we hear Aloy reflecting on Rost’s teachings as she faces dangerous new threats you’ll encounter as you head into the Forbidden West in a week’s time,” Angie Smets said in a PlayStation Blog post.

The director and executive producer of Guerrilla Games took the opportunity to inform that players who purchased the digital version of the game can start preloading it from today (11) on both PS4 and PS5.

Smets took advantage of the post to thank the fans who make up the “incredibly loving and engaging community” of Horizon, claiming to love the cosplays and photographs taken by players in the game. In addition, the director of the studio also revealed that Horizon Zero Dawn reached the mark of 20 million units sold around the world, adding the copies sold on PS4 and PC.

Horizon Forbidden West is set for release on February 18, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.