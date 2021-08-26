Horizon Forbidden West Gets 2022 Release Date;

Horizon Forbidden West: Guerrila Games confirmed this Wednesday (25) that Horizon Forbidden West will be released on February 18, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The announcement took gamers by surprise as it took place during Gamescom 2021 and there was no forecast that news for it would be released.

In July of this year, insider Jeff Grubb and journalist Jason Schreier had pointed out the possibility that the title should even be postponed to next year.

In a quick talk on the subject, director Mathijs de Jonge argued that the game’s development is in the “final part”. Despite this, he said that the team was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the work.

De Jonge said that to deliver the best experience possible, Horizon Forbidden West still needs a few more months of polishing.

So, what did he think of the revelation? Are you excited to play Horizon Forbidden West? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!