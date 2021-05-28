Horizon Forbidden West Gets 15-Minute Gameplay, Check it Out!

Horizon Forbidden West: PlayStation held, this Thursday afternoon (27), another edition of State of Play. The focus of the event was Horizon Forbidden West, which won a video with 15 minutes of gameplay.

Among the highlights were new creatures, weapons, enemies and even details about underwater gameplay. The protagonist Aloy has a movement very similar to the predecessor game, but will have new clothes.

The images also showed a new faction that managed to dominate the robots and use them as a weapon.

Regarding gameplay, it was possible to realize that stealth will continue to be very important, since it will be possible to use the bushes as a way to hide from enemies. Aloy will have a kind of “super attack”, to take more energy from the villains.

The heroine will get a kind of hook and a technological glider to use for climbing and moving around the scenarios, which are much bigger.

Features such as “hacking” to assemble the machines, the stick, the bow and arrow to attack and the “Foco”, a kind of scanner, will follow in this second game. Robotic animals continue to have specific points of weakness on the body, where arrows and a spear can be shot.

Still undated

Despite the gameplay revelation, Horizon Forbidden West did not win a release date, as many fans were hoping. With that, Guerilla Games maintains the information that the title will be released in 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. So, what did you think of the video? Are you even more excited to get your hands on the game? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!