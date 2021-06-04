Horizon Forbidden West Gains Several Gameplay Details; Check Out!

Horizon Forbidden West: Despite getting a lot of people’s attention, the last State of Play left a lot of people excited wanting to know more about Horizon Forbidden West. And the news came a lot in several different interviews with Mathijs de Jonge, director of the game.

In a video interview with Game Informer, de Jonge explained, for example, that the new title will have a new climbing system, DualSense 3D audio support, completely revamped skill tree, new melee combat system with combos and new biomes.

“Compared to the previous one, the player will be free to climb almost anywhere. We’ve really opened up the world a lot and made it even more inviting for exploration,” he said.

Some new Horizon Forbidden West details – new free-climbing system

– full 3D audio and DualSense support

– completely overhauled skill tree

– new melee system with combos

– many different biomes

– new workbench system for upgrades

– development on trackhttps://t.co/IEuay74Vga pic.twitter.com/GHMtRYp9Ux — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 3, 2021

Exploration will be essential

Speaking to US IGN, the director commented that the map is only slightly larger in size compared to Horizon Zero Dawn. However, the places are denser, which means there is a lot to do, including side stories.

“Aloy is venturing into a mysterious and dangerous frontier. That’s what Forbidden West is. And we wanted to make sure that there is always a mystery for her to unravel and always more for her to explore”, added Benjamin McCaw, the game’s narrative director who also participated in the conversation.

The professionals at Guerilla Games highlighted that the exploration will not only be on land, but also under water. They didn’t give much details about it, but they commented that the sea will be a separate universe and that inside it there will be mechanics to hide from enemies, who hunted you in a “cat and mouse” style.

In an interview with French content producer Julien Chièze’s YouTube channel, de Jonge revealed that the game will have a 60 FPS performance mode on the PlayStation 5. Still about the technical part on the next-gen console, the director spoke to the Hardware Zone website that the title will use Ray Tracing for “many things”, including sound, physics and rendering.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released exclusively for PS5 and PS4. Despite not having an official date, Guerilla pointed out that it is expected to be released at the end of 2021. So, what did you think of the revelations? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!