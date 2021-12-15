Horizon: Forbidden West Finally Gets PS4 Version Footage

Horizon: Forbidden West: The release of Horizon: Forbidden West is getting closer — coming up in February 2022 — and no footage or footage of the PS4 version has yet been shown. However, today (15), Guerrilla Games finally released the first screenshots of the older generation!

From the images, it’s possible to see that the game is also stunning on Sony’s old console, promising to be a breathtaking journey even for those who still haven’t managed to enter the new generation.

So, what did you think? Did you like the look of Horizon: Forbidden West on PS4? Let us know in the comments section!