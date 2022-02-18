Horizon Forbidden West Delay Avoided Crunch, Says Director

Horizon Forbidden West was released after much anticipation, and with the project finally in stores, the game’s director explained exactly what caused the title’s delay.

In an interview with NU.nl found by GamesRadar, Mathijs De Jonge explained that the game was finished calmly by the team, who preferred to have a few more weeks of deadline. “Forbidden West could have been released late last year, but we would probably have had to work overtime. That played a part in the decision to release the game now,” he explains.

Also according to Mathijs, this is a common practice at the developer, Guerrilla Games.

“We’re well aware of the downsides of crunching, so we took that into account a lot in our planning. To give you an example, at Christmas we said there would be no work and everyone could take a two-week vacation. couldn’t go there to work”, says the executive.

Comments from developers about the practice of crunch, which is the overtime worked at a fast pace at the end of a project’s delivery deadline, are increasingly common – Insomniac Games has already mentioned that it avoids this practice in projects like Spider Man and Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension, while executives at Naughty Dog were embroiled in a recent controversy over the topic.