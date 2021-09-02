Horizon Forbidden West Confirms All Its Editions And Opens Reservations Worldwide

Horizon Forbidden West: The new installment starring Aloy will go on sale next February 18, both on PS4 and PS5. Guerrilla Games’ new production, Horizon Forbidden West, will not be released in 2021 as planned, but its release will not take long. During the inaugural Gamescom 2021 gala, the studio confirmed that the title will go on sale on February 18 on PS4 and PS5. Through a new post on the official PlayStation blog, Bo de Vries, the developer’s community manager, has uncovered all the issues, while reporting that reservations are now open worldwide.

Neither the Standard Edition nor the Special Edition allow you to upgrade for free from the PS4 version to the PS5 version. Both versions will be accessible by purchasing the Deluxe Edition or the Collector’s Edition. In any case, the games can be transferred from one to another without problem.

All editions of Horizon Forbiden West

Digital Deluxe Edition (89.99 euros)

This digital edition can only be purchased from the PlayStation Store and includes the game and some extra incentives.

Horizon Forbidden West (digital), both PS4 and PS5 versions

2 special outfits (Elite Behemoth Carja and Elite Thunder Nora)

2 special weapons (Bégimo Carja’s short bow and Nora’s thunder sling)

Resource pack for the game, including ammo, potions, and travel packs

Alpha Garriraptor Part for Mechanical Assault (more information on Assault can be found in the FAQ section)

Pose and face painting for Photo mode only

Digital picture book

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of Solar Falcon, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel