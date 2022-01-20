Horizon Forbidden West: Carrie-Anne Moss to Play New Character

Horizon Forbidden West: PlayStation today released a video featuring the cast of actors who brought the characters of Horizon Forbidden West to life. The highlight is the presence of Carrie-Anne Moss, actress known for roles like Trinity, in The Matrix.

Moss will play a new character in the franchise and said she is quite mysterious. The star said that she found the whole recording process very interesting and argued how working for games is challenging, but exciting.

“I really love playing manipulative characters. I play this very interesting character called Tilda, who is very dynamic. As an artist, she has a lot of freedom in doing something like that [working on a video game].”

Moss, like the other actors, provided the voice and face for the protagonists of Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy will again be played by Ashly Burch, who revealed that she was very happy with the possibility of reprise the work.

“[Aloy] learned a lot about herself in the first game and about the world. Now, she’s going to have to step into this new role in different ways,” Burch explained.

Also in the cast of the new game are Lance Reddick (Sylens), John Macmillan (Varl), John Hopkins (Erend), Noshir Dalal (Kotallo) and Angela Bassett (Regalla).

Horizon Forbidden West will be released for PS4 and PS5 on February 18 this year.