Horizon Forbidden West: Big prizes With This Cosplay Contest

Horizon Forbidden West: PlayStation Spain is offering a contest where you can win a PS5, €500 in cash, a Regalla Edition of Horizon Forbidden West and more. The countdown to the launch of Horizon Forbidden West is getting smaller and smaller and our desire to reunite with Aloy to discover the Forbidden West continues to grow. As the days go by, we discover new interesting details about this long-awaited sequel and new opportunities arise to get a copy of the game completely free of charge. That’s right: thanks to the new contest organized by PlayStation together with Andrea Compton and Illisia we have the opportunity to get a Regalla Edition in addition to €500 in cash, nothing more and nothing less than a PlayStation 5 console and other prizes.

Below we will tell you everything about it, so stay tuned if you want to discover the method of participation in the contest, its requirements, the items that make up the prizes and any other detail that characterizes this unique opportunity.

Date and how to enter the cosplay contest

“With Horizon: Forbidden West on the horizon (pun intended), we want to see once again what you can do when it comes to representing the greatest heroine of the PlayStation universe, as our Andrea Compton does, whom you can see in this guide that we have prepared for you. Do you see yourself capable of matching it and even surpassing it? Prove it to us to be eligible to win great prizes ”, they comment from the official PlayStation blog.

With this official explanation it is quite clear what we must do to enter the contest: make the best possible cosplay of Aloy and upload the photo with the result to networks (Twitter or Instagram) with the hashtags #CosplayAloy and #HorizonForbiddenWest. They also ask as a requirement to follow the PlayStation Spain (@playstationes) account on the social network in question and mention them in the post, something that will be checked when selecting the finalists and winners of the contest.