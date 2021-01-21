Horizon Forbidden West becomes the guerrilla focal point

Guerrilla Games wants to finish Horizon Forbidden West in time to meet its 2021 release schedule and will therefore focus all of the developer’s efforts on the second part of Aloy’s adventure.

In the latest update of Horizon Zero Dawn for PC, Guerrilla notified players that updates will be “less frequent” so that they can give full attention to Forbidden West. Check out the statement:

“As our team continues to develop our next Horizon Forbidden West title, we are moving to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch. Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as usual! We want to thank everyone for their support. and for submitting your crash reports in the past few months, “says the notification.

Although there is still no set date for the release, Horizon Forbidden West will be released in 2021 for PS4 – and also for PS5, with free update for the new generation.