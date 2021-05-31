Horizon Forbidden West Bate Record Views No State Of Play

Horizon Forbidden West had about 15 minutes of gameplay released during State of Play and showed that there is a base of eager gamers. The video set a record for event standards and became the most watched video in its early hours.

For comparison purposes, this is the ranking of views of the presentation gameplay videos published by Sony:

Horizon Forbidden West – 2.3 million views

Demon’s Souls – 2.2 million views

Ghost of Tsushima – 1.9 million views

The Last of Us: Part 2 – 1.5 million views

Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart’s – 971k views

Although the numbers cannot prove that the game will be a success in sales, it undoubtedly shows that there is great interest from people in the title.

Among the highlights of the gameplay are Aloy’s abilities, including different types of arrows and how he can fight his enemies.