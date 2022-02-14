Horizon Forbidden West, Analysis. A Great Chronicle In The Confines Of The Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West: We analyze Horizon Forbidden West, one of the most anticipated games of the year, which comes exclusively as a sequel for PlayStation 4 and PS5. The birth of a new IP is always a cause for celebration. In an ocean of remasters, remakes and more deliveries added in the same saga, in 2017 a new ship emerged to sail the waters of the video game world. Horizon Zero Dawn surprised by its proposal and Guerrilla Games dared to take a leap of faith by leaving the Killzone saga behind to present a work that would elevate them to a new level. We met Aloy and together with her we lived a great adventure. Now, in 2022, Horizon Forbidden West arrives and we reunite with that outcast turned heroine to explore a sequel that exceeds our expectations. Continuation, yes, but more and better in all sections of it. Welcome to the Forbidden West.

A dangerous journey to the lands of the West

Save the world from absolute destruction. That is, nothing more and nothing less, than Aloy’s mission in Horizon Forbidden West. In a post-apocalyptic world where machines designed to improve life on Earth revealed themselves and laid waste to everything, the survivors organized themselves into tribes with primitive spirits but modern resources. Aloy, our protagonist, was raised in the Nora tribe, located in the East of what was formerly known as the United States of America. Due to having been born apparently without a mother, she was considered an outcast among her own and precisely because of this mystery in her past, the young woman decided to leave the safe confines of her tribe to discover what was hidden beyond, at the same time that she pretended to find herself. same. She succeeded, to a certain extent, but the outcome of her story left us with several unknowns and the will to continue discovering.

Some time after her great victory against HADES, one of the subordinate functions of GAIA, the central AI of the Zero Dawn project, Aloy leaves without saying goodbye to her companions to have some time alone to reflect. This calm does not last long, since she soon discovers that far from ending, the danger has only just begun.