Horizon Forbidden West: Amazon Delays Delivery And Players Complain

Horizon Forbidden West was released this Friday (18) after a long wait for the continuation of Aloy’s story in Horizon Zero Dawn. However, what should have been good news for some fans turned out to be a nightmare.

Dozens of users took to social media to complain about Amazon, which delayed shipping orders placed during pre-sales. The main product affected was the Special Edition of the game, which comes with items such as a steelbook and art book, and was supposed to be delivered today.

According to emails being circulated by users themselves, Amazon blamed a “delay from the supplier” to justify the delay in delivery. The volume of complaints was so great that the name of the retail giant even entered the trending topics on Twitter.