Horizon Forbidden West: All The National And International Notes Of The Analyzes

Horizon Forbidden West: The Guerrilla title arrives on PS5 and PS4 this February 18, the first great PlayStation exclusive in 2022. The saga is consolidated with an outstanding game. Horizon: Forbidden West reviews are here. Guerrilla Games stars in the first great exclusive PlayStation Studios video game in 2022, the sequel to Aloy’s successful adventure, which after selling more than 20 million copies bursts in again with a title that improves in absolutely all sections compared to its predecessor. PS5 and PS44 players will be able to start their adventure starting this Friday, February 18.

Horizon Forbidden West World Ratings: 89 out of 100 on Metacritic

The Metacritic aggregator portal already shows the first dozens of analyzes computed by media from both Spain and the rest of the world. And the truth is that there is a general consensus that it is an outstanding video game. At this time, with more than 90 notes collected, Horizon Forbidden West has an average of 89 out of 100. For context, Horizon Zero Dawn (2017) obtained an average of 89 out of 100 on this same portal.

Analysis of Horizon Forbidden West on FreeGameTips: 93 out of 100. “Horizon Forbidden West is presented as one of the great games of the year. The sequel to the work of Guerrilla Games is more and better than the original and thus offers us a much more complex adventure than the one we experienced with Aloy in 2017”.

We take a look at some of the game’s standout ratings:

Daily Star—100

Gaming Nexus—100

PlayStation Lifestyle—100

Gaming Trend—100

CGV — 100

Twinfinite—100

VG Games — 95

Atomix — 95

JeuxVideo — 95

PlayStation Universe—95

Hooligan — 94

MGG Spain — 94

FreeGameTips — 93

Game Informer—93

IGN Spain—90

PCMag—90

Gamersky—90

Hobby Consoles — 90

GameRant—90

Siliconera — 90

Gamer Area — 90

IGN—90

Push Square—90

LevelUp—90

Destructoid—85

Guardian—80

VG247—80

GameSpot—80

3D Games: Recommended