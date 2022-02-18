Horizon Forbidden West: All Armor And How To Get Them

Horizon Forbidden West: As part of our complete Horizon Forbidden West guide, we tell you where and how you can get all the armor available for Aloy. In Horizon Forbidden West, just like the first game, Aloy can dress up in a vast wardrobe of different clothing and armor. Belonging to each tribe (Oseram, Carja, Utaru, Tenakt…) they provide various different attributes and therefore it is worth getting all of them, beyond aesthetics. For this reason, and as part of this complete guide, we leave you with the complete list of armor in the game, as well as the method to obtain them. We also remind you that you can improve them at workbenches using machine parts, so always loot the corpses of your opponents to have enough materials.

All armor and where to find them

In general, you can find most of them at merchants, at each of the major settlements in the Forbidden West, and by completing story and side quests. Beyond some very special ones, the armors are not too difficult to find.

Nora Jacket: The outfit that Aloy wears from the beginning by default.

Anointed Nora: we can buy it in Chain Squeak.

Oseram Explorer: we can buy it at Chain Squeak.

Champion Nora: we got it by completing the secondary mission “The Fangs” in Squeaky Chain.

Oseram traveler: we bought it from the tailor in Cantollano.

Utaru Harvester: in Cantollano.

Shadow Carja: in Cantollano.

Vindicator Tenakth: they give it to us when completing the secondary mission “The deluge”.

Looter Tenakth: they give it to us as a reward for completing the secondary mission “the Suffocating mesi”.

Deathsong Utaru: we buy it in Arrival of the Legacy.

Tenakth Dragon: we bought it at Arrival of the Legacy.

Brave Nora: we bought it in Arrival of the Legacy.

Oseram Vanguard: we buy it in Arrival of the Legacy.

Merchant Carja: we bought it at Arrival of the Legacy.

High Marshal Tenakth: they give it to us as part of the main story, after the final confrontation against Regalla.

Warden Utaru: Given to us by Zo at her base after helping her with her side quest.

Protector Utaru: given to us by Alva at the base after helping her with her secondary mission.

(Developing…)