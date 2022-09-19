Horizon fan creates a stunning window from Real Life with Ela and Long neck

Horizon Forbidden West player has created an amazing stained glass window for his house with the main character of the game, Ela. Gamers love to create works of art based on their favorite franchises, which leads to impressive works. Horizon Forbidden West has inspired artists to create wonderful works of art, as it presents a rich world filled with a lot of inspiration.

Long necks are a special type of machine that Eloy may encounter. These are non-hostile creatures on which she can climb and with which you can get rid of the fog covering the world map. One player has created an amazing piece of art depicting Tallneck and Eloy from the game Horizon Forbidden West.

A Reddit user under the nickname whengeekscraft created a stained glass window that they installed in their house, depicting Eloy watching a Long-necked woman. According to whengeekscraft, it took 5 months to make the window, and it consists of 335 individual pieces of glass. The artists stated that the supplies cost them about $1,500, and this is the most expensive thing they have done to date. The user also said that he had to embed a mount inside his wall to hang the work, turning the window into a permanent part of his home. The product looks great and is an amazing result of many months of time and energy.

I recreated Eloy and Long-necked in the window for my house from the horizon.

The stained glass window based on Horizon Forbidden West by Whengeekcraft gathers a lot of fans, and currently the post has gained more than 3,000 votes. Some fans call it incredible, and some say they want this thing. Many mention that they want to have such a window in their homes, which leads some Reddit users to say they will buy this work. Whengeekscraft’s work is amazing and is another great example of art created by fans showing their love for the title.

While geekscraft creates physical works of art, another Redditor creates works of art in the digital sphere. A user known as MartinDK3485 made a detailed portrait of Eloy in the title Dreams. The video, published by MartinDK3485, showed the whole process of creating a 3D work of art, which began with the silhouette of Eloy and a spot of dirt. The video then shows all the steps the artist had to take to create a detailed picture, including small steps that helped add texture and detail to the world around Eloy. Both whengeekscraft and MartinDK3485 have demonstrated what fans can create by putting their thoughts and hours of work into projects of love.