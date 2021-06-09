Horizon Chase Turbo is Announced for PlayStation Vita

Horizon Chase: In a move that may come as a surprise to some people, eastasiasoft, in partnership with QUByte Interactive and Aquiris Game Studio, announced the release of Horizon Chase Turbo for PlayStation Vita.

According to the details disclosed, the release is expected later this month, and a limited edition of the game will be put on pre-sale at Play-Asia from June 10th.

Check out the trailer below and also the content that will be present in the limited edition below:

So, excited about the announcement of a PlayStation Vita version of Horizon Chase? Leave your message in the space below for comments.