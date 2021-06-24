Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania Are Free On Epic!

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Horizon Chase Turbo: Last week, Epic Games released Overcooked for free! 2 and Hell is other Demons, and today (24), the new free games are Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania!

To redeem the games you only need to have the Epic Games Store program on your PC, go to the store and redeem the games, which will remain forever in your account.

So, what did you think of this week’s games? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section!

