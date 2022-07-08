Horizon 2047: what the chronology of the Netflix series shows

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

There are rumors that the upcoming adaptation of “Horizon Zero Dawn” from Netflix will be called “Horizon: 2047”, which says a lot about the plot of the show based on the existing timeline set in the games. The series, which will be based on the popular Horizon video games, will reportedly switch between the timeline of Eloy, set in Horizon Zero Dawn as the distant future, and the time when humanity is in the process of falling. Initially, the name was listed as “Horizon: 2074”, but considering that by this point in the established timeline, the Earth is basically a barren rock, it is now reported that the name is “Horizon: 2047”, which connects it with a year with a much greater potential value. on the Horizon timeline.

Many details of that past in Horizon are still shrouded in mystery. Big discoveries about significant events occur through the main storyline in games, and smaller events are usually revealed through in-game collectibles and data points. The approximate schedule is clear: around 2048, Faro Automated Solutions (FAS) signed its first military contracts and began producing robots for military purposes. Ultimately, this will lead to the destruction of all biomass on the planet.

No FAS decision would have been made overnight. If the leak that Netflix called the title of their Horizon: Zero Dawn series “Horizon: 2047” is legitimate, then the plot is likely to be about the circumstances that led to the Faro plague in the 2060s. If Netflix decides to delve into this era, the show can tell a lot about the world before its fall and understand the motives of characters known from games that viewers would like to see more of, including Ted Faro and Elizabeth Sobek.

What will Horizon: 2047 be about?

The plot of the Horizon series from Netflix can depict the circumstances that led to Ted Faro breaking down, the quarrel between Elizabeth Sobek and Ted Faro, as well as the transformation of FAS from saviors of the world thanks to the initiative of green robots into its ultimate destroyer with the help of their automated protection systems. . Adapting Horizon Zero Dawn is difficult because of the addictive gameplay and vast world. By taking one piece of the game’s story and expanding it, you may be able to tell compelling stories and attract an audience without trying to reinvent the wheel.

If the leaked title of “Horizon: 2047” is correct, viewers can also see a new story with Ela that runs parallel to the past. Perhaps she will dig into other ruins of FAS and reveal data points that will then lead to the unfolding of the Horizon: 2047 plot. This could be a way to give viewers the best of both worlds: a new Eloy story plus deep world-building to further reveal the story of Horizon Zero Dawn. Given Eloy’s desire to find out about her background, it is quite logical for her to look for more information about Elizabeth Sobek.

Who is Elizabeth Sobek?

Voiced in Horizon Zero Dawn by Ashley Birch (best known for her role as Rachel in Apple’s Mythic Quest) and modeled after Hannah Hoekstra, Elizabeth Sobek was the brightest mind of her time. Elizabeth, born in 2020, was a child prodigy. At the age of 20, she received her Ph.D. in robotics and artificial intelligence design from Carnegie Mellon University. The design of the green robots was responsible for turning back the tide of climate change.

Elizabeth strongly objected to FAS producing automated protection systems, and left the company in protest when she received her first military contract. She believed in doing everything right and showed that she was as empathetic as she was smart. When Ted Faro reveals the mistake that led to the Faro plague, she immediately takes action, and her plans eventually lead to the salvation of humanity. Her creation of AI GAIA allows Horizon to show dinosaurs (without the science of Jurassic Park), as GAIA is able to design and build robots according to her various needs, some of which apparently function best as dinosaurs.

Elizabeth is the one GAIA cloned to create Eloy. When the world needed saving, and GAIA was afraid of her own destruction, she, in fact, summoned her mother, making a copy of her, so that she could be raised by the Nora tribe. Eloy spends most of Horizon Zero Dawn trying to find a connection between Elizabeth and herself.

Who is Ted Faro?

Ted Faro founded Faro Automated Solutions after dropping out of business school. Their start was slow, but when FAS focused on personal servitors and Focus devices (supercomputers with augmented reality), the business went uphill. Faro’s real fame came after she hired Elizabeth and took charge of her green robots. FAS can significantly turn back the clock on climate change and save the world.